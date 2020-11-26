National Assembly to debate no confidence motion against Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town – Speaker Thandi Modise has approved a request for the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa to be debated next week Thursday.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso told the programming committee on Thursday that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) had filed the motion several months ago, but Modise has approved it.

“The Speaker has directed me to inform the committee that she has approved two matters. One, there has been a request from the ATM for a motion of no confidence in the president, that came through several months ago. The Speaker has approved that request and our recommendation is that it be dealt with next Thursday,” said Xaso.

This is not the first time a president has faced a motion of no confidence.

Former Cope parliamentary leader Mvume Dandala was the first leader to table a motion against then-president Jacob Zuma in 2010.