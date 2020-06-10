National Coronavirus Command Council not established by any law - Ramaphosa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that the National Coronavrius Command Council has not been established in terms of an Act of Parliament.

This follows written questions by the opposition to Ramaphosa on Wednesday on the acts of Parliament used to set up the NCCC, a body comprising several ministers and the president as its chairperson.

The DA has for the last few months been questioning the law that made provision for the establishment of the NCCC.





In written questions to Ramaphosa, DA MP and its spokesperson on justice, Glynnis Breytenbach, asked whcih law was used to constitute the NCCC.





" The NCCC – originally known as the NCC – was established as a committee of Cabinet by the Cabinet in its meeting of 15 March 2020," said Ramaphosa.





He further added that the council does work for the government to fight Covid-19.





"The NCCC coordinates government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCCC makes recommendations to Cabinet on measures required in terms of the national state of disaster. Cabinet makes the final decisions," he said.





In another follow up question, DA MP Anette Steyn, asked Ramaphosa what empirical evidence had been used to ban the sale of tobacco products.