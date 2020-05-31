National Day of Prayer: South Africans heed the call on social media

South Africans have taken up President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for Sunday (May 31) to be a national day of prayer, with many posting their prayers on social media.

On Tuesday Ramaphosa announced that restrictions on congregational worship will be eased for alert level 3 from June 1 and welcomed the call made by religious leaders for a day of prayer.

"I therefore urge all South Africans to heed the call of the leaders of our various faith communities for a national day of prayer on Sunday, the 31st of May, when we will once again come together to pray for the healing of our land and the protection of our people.

"On this day, wherever we may be, I call upon you to turn your thoughts to all who have been affected by this pandemic. On this day, we should remember those who are working to keep us safe, those who are suffering and grieving."