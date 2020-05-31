National Day of Prayer: South Africans heed the call on social media
South Africans have taken up President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for Sunday (May 31) to be a national day of prayer, with many posting their prayers on social media.
On Tuesday Ramaphosa announced that restrictions on congregational worship will be eased for alert level 3 from June 1 and welcomed the call made by religious leaders for a day of prayer.
"I therefore urge all South Africans to heed the call of the leaders of our various faith communities for a national day of prayer on Sunday, the 31st of May, when we will once again come together to pray for the healing of our land and the protection of our people.
"On this day, wherever we may be, I call upon you to turn your thoughts to all who have been affected by this pandemic. On this day, we should remember those who are working to keep us safe, those who are suffering and grieving."
On this day, all South Africans are called upon to turn their thoughts to all who have been affected by the #COVID19 19 pandemic #NationalDayofPrayer pic.twitter.com/buOYRFflTa— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 31, 2020
On Sunday, #nationaldayofprayer was trending on Twitter with South Africans posting Bible verses, hymns and prayers.
Phillipians 4 v 6-7. Be anxious for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your heart. Bring your situation b4 God.#nationaldayofprayer— Mimie (@Mimie44482539) May 31, 2020
As we pray for South Africa, can we also pray for the family of #CollinsKhoza. Our system has failed him.— Xplosiv (@xplosivsa) May 31, 2020
May his family get justice.#JusticeforCollinsKhosa #nationaldayofprayer pic.twitter.com/4dTWQnGjBo
Lord give our Government strength when making decisions and protect us from covid19 🇿🇦🙏🌎have a blessed Sunday South Africa we love you ❤️#NationalDayOfPrayer pic.twitter.com/gakDHOr9Hd— shafflemoremedi (@ShaffleMor) May 31, 2020
Psalm 37:7 “Quiet your heart in his presence and pray; keep hope alive as you long for God to come through for you.” #NationalDayOfPrayer #KeepHopeAlive #Lord we #pray for our #president @CyrilRamaphosa for #wisdom #strength #courage #understanding #decisionmaking #Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/EqaT50fTyc— Philip (@i_am_phil73) May 31, 2020
IOL
Hosanna #PentecostSunday #NationalDayOfPrayer https://t.co/iZJEQsTxJK— IG : katlegonicolas (@katle4eva) May 31, 2020