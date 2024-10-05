National Film and Video Foundation Council dissolved, acting CEO placed on administrative leave

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) has announced that its acting chief executive officer Thobela Mayinje has been placed on administrative leave since July 30 pending an investigation into numerous undisclosed allegations. The NVFV, an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), announced this week that it had also dissolved the NFVF Council, which was led by Tholoana Rose Ncheke-Mahlaela and her deputy, Dr Jeremaih Mofokeng wa Makhetha.

Mayinje had been acting as CEO since April last year before she was placed on administrative leave. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s department has since seconded senior officials to lead the entity, appointing chief director Lebogang Mogoera as the acting CEO of the NFVF. In line with directives from the DSAC, the NFVF has also moved quickly to advertise the position for a five year fixed term contract permanent CEO.

The requirements for the job are a qualification at NQF Level 8 in Public Administration/Governance or Business Management, a minimum of fifteen years of relevant management experience, including five years at an executive level within the public sector, as well as knowledge of the film and video sector, including relevant policy and legislative frameworks. The remuneration package for the job is between R1.85 and R2.28 million per annum. In a statement, the NFVF said the initiative reflects its commitment to a transparent and inclusive recruitment process aimed at attracting the most qualified and visionary leader for the organisation.

After the NFVF Council was dissolved, DSAC began the process of establishing a temporary accounting authority while the legislative process for creating a fully formed council was in progress. It said the temporary solution will ensure the entity's operations continue as usual and the demands of the industry are met. The DSAC established the NFVF to ensure the fair development of South Africa's film and video industry.