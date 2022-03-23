National government intervention in North West starts in phased exit on March 31, says Dlamini Zuma

Cape Town - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said on Wednesday that the national government would make a phased exit in the province of the North West beginning on March 31. The national government first put the North West Health Department under intervention in April 2018 and then the entire provincial administration in May of that year.

This was after instability fuelled by social and labour unrest rapidly spread throughout the province. Making a statement in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Dlamini Zuma said the intervention would move into phased exit from March 31, with a close-out report together with examination of lessons learnt and post-intervention monitoring, which are expected to be presented in the NCOP in July. Dlamini Zuma said the findings of the auditor-general had confirmed that the province was on a positive trajectory and that the inter-ministerial task team (IMTT) was of the view that sufficient progress had been made in addressing the triggers of intervention four years ago.

“This is done recognising that the work to embed and sustain these gains is an on-going process that will require the continued oversight and support from both the legislative and executive arms of the state,” she said. “The IMTT has, therefore, recommended to the Cabinet that Section 100 (1) (b) intervention in various departments be lifted with a framework of phased exit as recommended by the NCOP,” Dlamini Zuma said. She also said the lifting of intervention would proceed from March 31, based on achievements of specified results.

“These results are set out in a detailed plan in progress report we submitted to the NCOP. Ministerial directives, together with a proactive approach levering the district development model, will be used to address outstanding matters on areas of reversal of gains.” Dlamini Zuma said the intervention had successfully stabilised the province in terms of community and labour unrest. “This has been sustained for the duration of the intervention, notwithstanding the challenges of local government, which continue to receive close attention from both the national and provincial governments.”

She said the positive trajectory in terms of restoring governance and financial controls in the province had been sustained since the start of the interventions as evidenced in the latest audit report for 2020-21. The intervention teams in the departments have succeeded in reversing in-year irregular expenditure. “Cumulative irregular expenditure remains stubbornly high, but is addressed through a project led by the National Treasury, together with the provincial treasury.

“Negative audit findings in public entities are an on-going concern and must be the focus of continued oversight and scrutiny,” Dlamini Zuma said. The minister said that the national intervention had made gains in improving service delivery through filling vacancies and lifting the moratorium on front-line and operational staff. The functions centralised in the Office of the Premier have been transferred to the departments.

Dlamini Zuma said poorly managed and potentially corrupt outsourced contracts across departments had been referred to law enforcement agencies. According to the minister, nine provincial government officials, including two heads of department, had been dismissed following disciplinary processes. “These cases are related to financial misconduct and mal-administration. Further 10 provincial government officials have been found guilty and sanctioned.”

Dlamini Zuma also said there were 13 criminal cases that were finalised, 17 in court, two waiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority, 19 under investigation by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation and six high-value matters referred to the Asset Forfeiture Unit to consider asset forfeiture recovery. There was also an investigation undertaken by the Special Investigation Unit under six presidential proclamations. [email protected]