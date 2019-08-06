National Planning Commission chairman and minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu at the first meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Pretoria - The National Planning Commission said on Tuesday it will review aspects of the National Development Plan (NDP) in a bid to lead the country's response to current economic challenges, weaknesses in the state, and other challenges affecting communities. As part of this review, the Presidency said the Commission would investigate the capacity and capability of the state to measure implementation of the NDP.

The review will also touch on better alignment between the national Budget and implementation of the NDP.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's first meeting with the commission in the current political term as they held discussions at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Pretoria on Monday.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa was told the Commission was in the process of reviewing progress in – as well as non-implementation in certain areas of - the NDP with a view to achieving better results in implementation of the plan.

The Commission's term expires at the end of September. It was led by its chairman and minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu and deputy chairman, Professor Malekgapuru Makgoba.

The Commission's focus is on long-term development issues, with the implementation of the NDP as its immediate concern.

To address current realities in the South African economy, the Commission has developed a focus on the priorities set out by Ramaphosa in the June 2019 State of the Nation Address.

Indicators have been developed to track progress in areas such as the creation of employment for the youth, support given to township and rural enterprises, the acceleration of land reform with clear property rights, climate change resilience, and the implementation of spectrum licensing.

The restructuring of Eskom will also take priority as well as new approaches to infrastructure development and increases in local procurement.

"The Commission will also look at the country’s performance in terms of increasing public and private investment; the roll-out of a re-imagined industrial policy; expansion of trade with African markets and the doubling of tourist arrivals by 2030," the Presidency said.

"President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the National Development Plan as the country’s development blueprint but said periodic reviews and adjustments that responded to pressing realities were welcome."

Ramaphosa has urged the Commission to play a more visible role in leading the national discussion on South Africa’s long-term development and providing clear positions on key issues in society.

African News Agency (ANA)