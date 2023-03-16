National Shutdown: It will be business as usual, says Golden Arrow Bus Service

Cape Town – The Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) said it would be operating normally ahead of the planned national shutdown on Monday. The EFF has announced it is planning a national shutdown on Monday, March 20.

Party leader Julius Malema has called on angry and frustrated South Africans from all walks of life to take to the streets. Malema posted a video message on the party’s social media accounts calling on everyone who is unemployed, concerned about load shedding, crime, corruption, and gender-based violence, to join the shutdown to show that they are tired of it, IOL previously reported. Yesterday (Thursday), GABS general manager Derick Meyer said they had received a number of queries from concerned passengers about whether they would be able to get to work and school on Monday.

“Golden Arrow is contracted to the provincial Department of Mobility and is obligated to operate as per our timetables, and we plan to operate a normal service on Monday. “We are working with all safety and security agencies to create operational and contingency plans for the day and will be monitoring all operational areas. “We appeal to all those who participate in the shutdown to do so peacefully and to allow us to provide an essential service to the people of Cape Town unhindered and uninterrupted,” Meyer said.

He said live updates will be posted throughout the day of the shutdown on the GABS Facebook page. The City of Cape Town said it intends to be fully open for business in all respects come Monday. Earlier this week, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City would be seeking an interdict application at the Western Cape High Court against the national shutdown.