National Shutdown: Putco says its buses running as normal

Pretoria - The highly-used Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) bus company says its morning operations went on without major disruptions despite the “national shutdown” protests featuring numerous trade unions. Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the bus company is operating normally.

“Putco is pleased that our morning services operated without any notable disruptions from the national shutdown. A decision was taken to operate as normal on August 24 after a risk assessment was carried out and concerns of both passengers and drivers addressed,” said Xulu. “Putco’s afternoon operations are scheduled to function as usual. Our operations teams will continue to monitor developments on the ground and have been ordered to act in the interest of protecting the safety of passengers, drivers and buses.” Crippling protest action has been announced by two of South Africa’s most prominent trade union federations – the South African Federation of Trade Unions and Cosatu as they rally against the rising fuel and food prices.

On Tuesday, the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (Irmsa) warned of “possible dire economic consequences” from the planned national shutdown set to take place across South Africa. Irmsa chief executive, Pat Semenya, said the envisaged national shutdown featuring the country’s biggest trade union federations would have a detrimental effect on the already weak economy. As the protest action gradually began in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, motorists have been warned to steer clear of some streets.

Some of the marchers gathered at Burgers Park in the Pretoria CBD and they are expected to march towards the Union Buildings, east of the city. The following streets in Pretoria will be affected by the shutdown: Francis Baard, Nana Sita, Visagie, Pretorius and Helen Joseph IOL