National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane quits, will not extend his contract

Mogajane has been with the treasury for the last 23 years and has served in his current position over the last five years.

Cape Town - National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane is leaving the treasury as he will not extend his contract when it expires in the next two months.

He rose through the ranks of the treasury over the years until he was appointed to the position of DG five years ago, and he will leave in June when his contract expires.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the process to fill the position has started. They were busy with the recruitment process to find a person to take over the reins in the treasury.

“Mr Mogajane has served the National Treasury for 23 years, of which the last five years have been as the director-general of the national treasury. Under his leadership, the national treasury has successfully navigated unprecedented challenges. He has been a dedicated and committed leader who has guided the department in delivering on its mandate of ensuring fiscal sustainability and he is leaving at a time when public finances are recovering from the Covid-19 induced shock,” said the national treasury.