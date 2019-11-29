Johannesburg - The National Treasury has issued a stern warning to companies doing business with it, saying there could be a potential escalation of fraudulent requests for quotation (RFQ) and tenders.
”As we are heading for the festive season, the National Treasury is concerned about the potential escalation of fraudulent RFQ and tenders,” Treasury warned.
It said defrauded suppliers have been coming forward to submit invoices for payment, only to realise that they were scammed.
Suppliers are informing Treasury that the central supplier database is the source of the challenges but this has been denied.
”The database is operated in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act that prescribes that the collected information can only be used for the government business only unless the custodian of the information has indicated differently,” Treasury explained.