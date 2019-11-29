National Treasury issues warning on scams as festive season looms









File picture: Pexels Johannesburg - The National Treasury has issued a stern warning to companies doing business with it, saying there could be a potential escalation of fraudulent requests for quotation (RFQ) and tenders. ”As we are heading for the festive season, the National Treasury is concerned about the potential escalation of fraudulent RFQ and tenders,” Treasury warned. It said defrauded suppliers have been coming forward to submit invoices for payment, only to realise that they were scammed. Suppliers are informing Treasury that the central supplier database is the source of the challenges but this has been denied. ”The database is operated in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act that prescribes that the collected information can only be used for the government business only unless the custodian of the information has indicated differently,” Treasury explained.

Treasury has urged suppliers to verify the authenticity of the RQFs that they receive by accessing the website of the institution directly. It also advised suppliers to speak to the supply chain management offices to find out whether it is excessive and concerning.

Suppliers have also been reminded that quotations are procurement below R500 000 any business above this threshold should be advertised for a period of 21 days for all suppliers to compete.

They have also been told that the government does not prescribe the brand of commodities that should be supplied or attach pictures of the equipment required and does not publish the budget made available for RFQs or competitive tenders.

Political Bureau