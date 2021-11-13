National Treasury saves cost after Dirco cuts 10 diplomatic missions

Cape Town – The National Treasury says the government has saved millions of rands after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) cut its diplomatic missions in a cost-saving measure. Opposition parties had for years questioned the number of missions South Africa has abroad.

But Dirco had recently begun a move to reduce its own diplomatic missions in other countries. The Treasury said this exercise would realise savings for the department. When he tabled the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said they would continue with fiscal consolidation and cutting wastage within the state.