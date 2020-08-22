National Treasury to crack whip at municipalities over finances

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The National Treasury wants to crack the whip on municipalities over the deterioration of their finances. At a meeting on Friday between Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, senior officials from the two departments and the South African Local Government Association measures were taken to deal with the financial crisis in municipalities. The public purse in municipalities has been in a state of collapse for some time with irregular expenditure rising to R30 billion. In a statement the National Treasury said it will continue to keep an eye on the finances of municipalities and the Department of Cooperative Governance will take political responsibility. The meeting also reaffirmed that politicians in municipalities must not interfere in administrative work.

"Stronger focus must be placed on the adoption of funded municipal budgets, improved revenue management practices and improved audit outcomes with less reliance on service providers," said the Treasury.

It was also emphasised that politicians must not get involved in operational matters in municipalities, and that role must be left to administrative staff.

"A clear distinction must be made between the roles of politicians and that of the administration to resolve governance challenges in municipalities as well as between different stakeholders that are responsible for monitoring and oversight," stated the Treasury.

The Treasury and the department of cooperative governance also agreed that politicians in municipalities can only intervene in political matters.

Political Bureau