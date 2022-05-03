National Treasury working with Parliament in rebuilding national legislature after fire

Cape Town - The National Treasury was working with Parliament on its rebuilding after it was gutted by fire in January with serious and extensive damage being caused to the national legislature. Senior official in the National Treasury, Mampho Modise said on Tuesday Parliament was still conducting an assessment of the damage and the cost of this.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said once this was completed they would be in a position to determine how to move forward. Modise said they had met with senior officials from Parliament and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure after the fire. The assessment would determine the extent of the damage.

Zandile Christmas Mafe was arrested after the fire and is on trial in court. Modise was briefing MPs when she said Parliament was looking at both the short-term and long-term solution to the problem. When the fire caused damage to the National Assembly chamber this forced Parliament to hold the State Of the Nation Address in the Cape Town City Hall.

Story continues below Advertisment

It was still considering other venues for use while the rebuilding was under way. Modise said the discussions on how to fix Parliament were in progress. “In terms of the funding for Parliament, we have had a lot of engagements with Parliament, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and National Treasury and there are different proposals that are put on the table.

Story continues below Advertisment

“But Parliament is still to do the assessments and the cost of this. They are doing that but we are working with them to make sure that when the assessments are done we can easily assist in how we move forward in terms of the funding. They have different options on how we look at the short-term, and we can link the short-term to the long-term of rebuilding Parliament and all of those proposals. “We have had a meeting with the acting secretary to Parliament (Baby Tyawa) and the Director-General of the Treasury (Dondo Mogajane) when they highlighted what they require from us and we are working with them on that,” said Modise. She said she did not think the funding of Parliament would require special appropriation.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This is an event that was not foreseen and we can definitely look at that when we do the unforeseen and unavoidable expenditure applications (that) are going to come in the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement,” said Modise. The Minister of Finance will deliver the MTBPS late in the year. [email protected]