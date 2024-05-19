NATJOINTS gears up for full force deployment to safeguard upcoming elections

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA), said they have sufficient measures in place to ensure that the upcoming elections proceed without any incidents of crime and disruption. NATJOINTS chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said they conducted a national security assessment and they are satisfied with the operational plan that is being implemented.

“We can assure South Africans that a conducive environment for a peaceful election has been prepared,” she said. Mosikili said SAPS executive management recently visited each province to assess their state of readiness and they can confirm that all provinces are ready and have put the necessary measures in place to prevent and combat incidents of violence and criminality. In addition, they have also identified a number of high-risk voting stations and potentially volatile areas.

“Threats identified such as community protests are already being attended to and those that are found to be in contravention of the law are being dealt with. Our Public Order Policing units are on the ground and are ready to prevent and combat any such incidents. “These places are being monitored on an on-going basis and deployments are subsequently proportional to the level of risk identified through intensified operations, informed by thorough analysis and intelligence-based reports,” she said. Furthermore, she said police are investigating two cases of a break-in at the IEC offices in Houghton and Johannesburg and in Caledon in the Western Cape.