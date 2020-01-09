NatJOINTS says it is ready for ANC's January 8 ANC celebration









Picture: Danie van der Lith/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The national joint operational and intelligence structure (NatJOINTS) says it is ready to ensure that all major events in the country to celebrate the African National Congress's (ANC) 8 January statement take place in a peaceful, safe and secure environment. The ANC will host its main event for annual 8 January statement celebrations in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday at the Tafel Lager Park Stadium where the ruling party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the gathering. About 25 000 ANC members and supporters are expected to attend the main event. The NatJOINTS, which includes all government departments that form part of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster said that safety and security preparations for the main event are on track, with all critical role players ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandates. "The NatJOINTS has already begun with operational deployments to ensure the safety and security for the residents of Kimberley, all participants and supporters of the event.

"Members of the South African Police Service and all law enforcement agencies will apply fundamental policing principles, guided by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

"Members of the public that plan to stage protest actions and marches are urged to do so within the confines of the law. A speaker's corner has been allocated for the duration of the celebrations," NatJOINTS said.

It has assured Kimberley residents that the general safety and day-to-day policing operations would not be compromised for the duration of the event.

It has alerted the community in and around the Tafel Lager Park Stadium in Kimberley to the following road closures as from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday:

Jacobus Smit and Cronin streets

Hayston and Jacobus Smit streets

Waterworks and Reservoir streets

Jacobus Smit, Duvenhage and Groote Schuur streets

Nooitgedacht and Jacobus Smit streets

Northern Cape Mall Entrance 01

Northern Cape Mall Entrance 02

William Gasson and Bierbek Streets

Corner Reservoir and William Gasson streets

Meyers Street

NatJOINTS said that Sol Plaatje municipality security personnel would hand deliver permits to the homes of residents in the vicinity of the Tafel Lager Park Stadium.

African News Agency/ANA