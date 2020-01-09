Pretoria - The national joint operational and intelligence structure (NatJOINTS) says it is ready to ensure that all major events in the country to celebrate the African National Congress's (ANC) 8 January statement take place in a peaceful, safe and secure environment.
The ANC will host its main event for annual 8 January statement celebrations in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Saturday at the Tafel Lager Park Stadium where the ruling party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the gathering.
About 25 000 ANC members and supporters are expected to attend the main event.
The NatJOINTS, which includes all government departments that form part of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster said that safety and security preparations for the main event are on track, with all critical role players ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandates.
"The NatJOINTS has already begun with operational deployments to ensure the safety and security for the residents of Kimberley, all participants and supporters of the event.