Re-elected NCOP chief whip Seiso Mohai. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA).

Re-elected chief whip of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Seisi Mohai has called on permanent delegates to the second House of Parliament put the interests of the people above everything else. Mohai made the comments when he delivered his acceptance speech after he was elected unopposed to the post.

He will serve on the post for the second time following a sting in the previous term of the NCOP.

"I am humbled to stand here as the chief whip to express gratitude to serve the people of South Africa once again," Mohai said.

He said their collective efforts across political allegiances as delegates to the NCOP should inspire confidence in how they executed their constitutional mandate of overseeing the cabinet.

"The renewal of the democratic mandate by our people and trust that is entrusted on us must not be taken lightly."

Mohai said Parliament as important organ of the state should be strengthened to echo the voices of people to hold the executive accountable.

He also said despite their polarised allegiances, they were a collective as one Parliament.

"The task ahead is difficult and challenging, but we must find glory in how we put the interest of the people above everything else," Mohai said.

