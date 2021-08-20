NCOP wants detailed report on prison warder killing and two prisoners’ deaths

Cape Town - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) wants a detailed report with clear recommendations from the Department of Correctional Services on the prison warder killing and the deaths of two prisoners in Leeuwkop and Umzinto prisons. It comes after the NCOP’s select committee on security and justice met the department during an oversight visit to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and looting and destruction of business and infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

This took place ahead of debate the NCOP will host on Wednesday. Committee chairperson Shahidabibi Shaikh said they visited Umzinto as part of their oversight programme to assess the impact of the civil unrest on the department and in the context of a fire that erupted at the facility where two prisoners died. “We also received a briefing on efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic within the Department of Correctional Services.

“The committee further undertook an inspection of the Umzinto Correctional Centre to see the extent of the damage caused to the Centre as a result of the fire which was started by inmates in July ,” Shaikh said. She said the committee was satisfied with the preliminary explanations that were given regarding the fire and the deaths of the prisoners. The committee was assured that an in-depth investigation into the fire and the deaths were under way.

“We will await the outcome of the investigation before making a finding on the matter,” Shaikh said. “We were informed that the implementation of the repairs and refurbishments project is in progress with the assessment and cost analysis completed. “The preliminary cost estimate is R28 million (buildings) and R2m (IT Infrastructure),” she said.

Shaikh expressed concern that they learnt with shock of the death and possible rape of a female prison warder who was working at the Covid-19 isolation ward at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre. The department informed the committee that a detailed investigation into the incident was being undertaken, and that the final report would be submitted to the committee. The committee reiterated the importance of ensuring that female correctional service officials receive the necessary protection and support from the department at all times.