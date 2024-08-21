Ndlozi captured laughing next to Malema following calls for him to leave the ‘cult’ of EFF

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) member, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who has been called to leave the ‘cult’ party, was captured sharing a moment of laugher with party leader Julius Malema on Wednesday. Their mirth moment was captured when the duo went to visit Gauteng MEC for Finance, Lebogang Maile, who has just lost his son.

The duo was in the company of African National Congress Youth League President, Collen Malatji, and other EFF members. The party has been under heavy scrutiny following the exit of Malema’s former close friend and deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who turned his back and joined uMkhonto WeSizwe Party. After Shivambu’s exit last week, on Monday, Malema addressed the red beret supporters and without naming Ndlozi, he said those who want to leave should leave the party.

“Leave now, so that we can know how many soldiers we have in this struggle to liberate us. You must leave today because nothing is going to change between now and December, nothing is going to change now and the future. “Leave now, we have no reason to beg anyone. If you want to leave, leave now and leave us alone. Even if we are alone, we will always continue to speak truth to power. It's very painful to count the soldiers you don’t have,” Malema said. He criticised the silence of leaders who were usually vocal on other matters on social media, most assumed that he was referring to Ndlozi.

"A leader of the EFF who is well-known, who is very popular on social media, television, radio and everywhere else … the EFF gets under attack, and these leaders do not say anything, but because they don't know where they stand,’’ he said. In his address, the visibly upset Malema took a swipe at Ndlozi's partner, Mmabatho Montsho, and bashed her for liking a social media post where Shivambu wrote that joining the MK Party was the best decision he had made. "How can someone say the decision to join uMkhonto weSizwe is the best decision ever taken and my wife, Mantwa, is the first one to like such a thing and you say 'Julius Malema is with us’,“ he said.

Following the fiery speech, netizens have encouraged Ndlozi to pack his bags and leave after the disrespect directed at his partner. An X user going by the handle, Vanillasausy wrote that Malema seems to not only monitor his member’s social media, but even monitors your family’s. “Just a like or retweet can make you be expelled in the EFF. I am bleeding for Dr Ndlozi. This is abuse,” they posted.