Ndlozi hits back at backlash over 'divisive' Springboks tweet









Since the Springboks emerged triumphant in the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Saturday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken to Twitter in a series of tweets saying contrary to popular belief, the victory will do nothing for racial unity in the country. Following the Springboks' impressive 32-12 victory over Eddie Jones' English side on Saturday night, Ndlozi took to Twitter and posted: "Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi...the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry."

Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi. the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019

The tweet sparked racism accusations against Ndlozi, with as many as 7 700 tweets responding to his tweet, with some agreeing with his sentiments while others accused him of sowing divisions.

Daily Maverick journalist Stephen Grootes, in an article responding to Ndlozi’s tweet, said: “For many South Africans, Saturday’s World Cup Victory was a time for joy and unity. For the EFF though, the sight of a united team of diverse players beating the best the rest of the world has on offer, is bad news.”

In his article, Grootes further stated that it was clear that Ndlozi’s intent was to divide, to ensure that people were unable to enjoy the moment together, that the joy in their diversity should be brought to halt swiftly and decidedly.

However, Ndlozi was sharp in his response to Grootes’ sentiments, taking to Twitter to respond, saying:

Little white boy creating a picture that it’s us vs. Siya. Perfect white supremacists strategy to appeal to black on black violence as a way to resolve a legitimate criticism of false racial unity in South Africa. He wants a Boipatong on us. https://t.co/98XyhMRpb9 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 4, 2019

In a series of Tweets Ndlozi was clearly not backing down.

Posting a picture of Bok captain Kolisi lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy, he wrote:

We call this #BlackExcellence, NOT RACIAL UNITY. Because we recognize that Siya lifts a trophy for the most unequal nation in the world. A place where the white minority lives everyday from the exploitation of blacks. He is part of this reality even as he lifts this trophy! pic.twitter.com/osdos6Vmyr — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 4, 2019

He further Tweeted:

We are pushing against all efforts to pull a 1994/1996 on us AGAIN. We will not take the sleeping tablets of Rugby euphoria AGIAN. We will be better than our parents; we choose to feel the PAINFUL TRUTH of our wretched conditions



WE REFUSE UNITY WITHOUT EQUALITY AND THE LAND — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 4, 2019

Clearly one not about to back down, Ndlozi also tweeted:

What is apartheid; a system in which the white minority creates conditions that make the black majority satisfy themselves of being a minority.



Careful because some blacks actually enjoy being the “only” blacks on top; the minority on top- it’s called the house nigger syndrome! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 4, 2019

In another Tweet under the hashtag #UntilMonday, Ndlozi said:

#UntilMonday morning when blacks with massive education qualifications report to whites with matric. Unity for what? For who? On whose land?#UntilMonday when white owned banks refuse to give black entrepreneurs funding.



Never live a lie, even when it feels good! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019

His party leader, Julius Malema, also took to the social media platform, posting:

I don’t know why @MbuyiseniNdlozi is trending but I agree with him. #Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/zVnj50wyIq — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 4, 2019

