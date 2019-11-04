Since the Springboks emerged triumphant in the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Saturday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken to Twitter in a series of tweets saying contrary to popular belief, the victory will do nothing for racial unity in the country.
Following the Springboks’ impressive 32-12 victory over Eddie Jones’ English side on Saturday night, Ndlozi took to Twitter and posted: “Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi...the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry.”