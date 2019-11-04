File picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/ African News Agency (ANA).

Since the Springboks emerged triumphant in the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Saturday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken to Twitter in a series of tweets saying contrary to popular belief, the victory will do nothing for racial unity in the country. 

Following the Springboks’ impressive 32-12 victory over Eddie Jones’ English side on Saturday night, Ndlozi took to Twitter and posted: “Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi...the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry.”  

The tweet sparked racism accusations against Ndlozi, with as many as 7 700 tweets responding to his tweet, with some agreeing with his sentiments while others accused him of sowing divisions. 

Daily Maverick journalist Stephen Grootes, in an article responding to Ndlozi’s tweet, said: “For many South Africans, Saturday’s World Cup Victory was a time for joy and unity. For the EFF though, the sight of a united team of diverse players beating the best the rest of the world has on offer, is bad news.” 

In his article, Grootes further stated that it was clear that Ndlozi’s intent was to divide, to ensure that people were unable to enjoy the moment together, that the joy in their diversity should be brought to halt swiftly and decidedly.

