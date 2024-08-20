‘Ndlozi, take your lady and leave now’: Writer Mmabatho Montsho gets support on X for liking MKP post by Floyd Shivambu

Writer, director and artist Mmabatho Montsho has been in the spotlight on X (formerly Twitter) for her social media activity which has landed her husband, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, in trouble with Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Ndlozi is an EFF MP, and with the recent scandalous exodus of second in command, Floyd Shivambu, netizens have been scrutinising every minuscule thing those who are associated with the party have been doing.

Montsho was caught liking Shivambu’s post on Instagram in which the new Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) member wrote: “The time comes in the life of any nation where there remain only two choices - fight or submit”. Some netizens have speculated that Ndlozi might be the next to jump ship to former president Jacob Zuma’s MKP. This comes after Malema’s fiery statements on Monday night where he said anyone who wants to leave the party is not being held captive.

“Leave now, so that we can know how many soldiers we have in this struggle to liberate us. You must leave today because nothing is going to change between now and December, nothing is going to change now and the future. “Leave now, we have no reason to beg anyone. If you want to leave, leave now and leave us alone. Even if we are alone, we will always continue to speak truth to power. It's very painful to count the soldiers you don’t have,” Malema said. Here is what South Africans have been saying on social media: An X user going by the handle, Vanillasausy wrote that Malema seems to not only monitor his member’s social media, but even monitors your family’s.

“Just a like or retweet can make you be expelled in the EFF. I am bleeding for Dr Ndlozi. This is abuse,” they posted. Another user, tsheko2020, defended Montsho, saying: “Ndlozi’s wife Mmabatho Montsho is an adult and is within her rights to have different political view, Mbuyiseni must leave the cult and join another political party.” Ramathabatheee went on the offence against Malema, saying he attacks whoever he wants and has no respect.