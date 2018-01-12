Johannesburg - The ANC has dismissed rumours that former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will succeed Jacob Zuma as state president.

Speaking at a briefing in East London on Friday morning, Ace Magashule the newly elected general-secretary of the ANC said this was just mere speculation and it will not be entertained by the ruling party.

Earlier on Friday reports claimed that Zuma had provided key members of the ANC with a list of requirements if he were to step down as president of South Africa. One of the demands is rumoured to be that Dlamini Zuma would succeed him as president.

The rumour comes as there are growing calls for Zuma to be recalled as state president.

The issue was however not discussed at the first NEC meeting held on Wednesday and may only feature at the next NEC meeting next week.

Magashule said the agenda for the next meeting was yet to be formulated by his office in conjunction with other ANC officials.

Meanwhile Zuma is expected to attend the January 8 rally to be held at the Absa stadium on Saturday.

Magashule explained that Zuma will attend the rally in his capacity as an ex officio member of the NEC.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe had also been invited but will not be able to attend as they will be out of the country.

The January 8th Statement is delivered each year to mark the ANC’s birthday. The statement, drafted by the NEC and delivered by the party president, sets the tone for the year and influences the State Of the Nation Address.

This will be Ramaphosa’s first January 8th Statement since his election as president of the ANC in December.

The rally is also expected to mark the start of the ANC’s election campaign towards 2019. “It will be the beginning of us mobilising our people for a decisive victory in 2019,” Magashule said.

Deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte said the ANC hopes the event will be a success but will not say how many people are expected.

