Nearly 35% of SA’s senior government officials not qualified for their job

Cape Town – The DA intends writing to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to urge an investigation regarding the fact that nearly 35% of senior managers employed by national and provincial departments do not have the required qualifications and credentials for the positions they occupy.

The main culprits are the departments of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development with 227, Police with 228, Justice and Constitutional Development with 189, Trade, Industry and Competition with 128, and Environment, Forestry and Fisheries with 107, DA public enterprises spokesperson Michele Clarke said in a statement on Monday.

Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu had revealed in a written response to a parliamentary question posed by the DA that of the 9 477 senior managers listed on the Personal and Salary System, 3 301 do not have the required qualifications. Of these, 1 987 officials are employed in national departments.

Middle management positions in national government typically pays between R779 802 and R922 750, with senior management earning between R1 078 267 and R1 974 067, depending on their level of employment.

Clarke said: ’’How much longer must South Africa suffer under this incompetence? Some of these are key to the country’s economic and food security, yet cadre deployment is more important to the ANC government than good governance and the well-being of its people.