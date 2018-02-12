Picture: @mavinola/Twitter
The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) has been locked in crunch talks to facilitate President Jacob Zuma's exit from office for more than eight hours already.

The special meeting of the NEC was called after a week of uncertainty which started with the ANC's Top Six apparently having their efforts to get the president to step down rebuffed last Sunday and the postponement of the State of the Nation Address days later.

On Sunday ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa assured the nation that the party would finalise talks with the beleaguered Zuma on Monday.  

While South Africans waited for the outcome of the special ANC NEC meeting on Zuma they amused themselves with tweets and memes about the situation on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest:

IOL