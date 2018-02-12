The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) has been locked in crunch talks to facilitate President Jacob Zuma's exit from office for more than eight hours already.





The special meeting of the NEC was called after a week of uncertainty which started with the ANC's Top Six apparently having their efforts to get the president to step down rebuffed last Sunday and the postponement of the State of the Nation Address days later.





On Sunday ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa assured the nation that the party would finalise talks with the beleaguered Zuma on Monday.





While South Africans waited for the outcome of the special ANC NEC meeting on Zuma they amused themselves with tweets and memes about the situation on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest:





This #NECMeeting got me like 😭. Can't just Zuma resign already? pic.twitter.com/uw1nHL18ZW — LesoganaLaMokopane (@tebogo_medicine) February 12, 2018

must we come there ko Irene and recall him ourselves? 😠😠#NECMeeting pic.twitter.com/UDUNbqhwot — Anele Alutha deAndrento-Mjangqeka (@deAndrento) February 12, 2018

When it's already past your bedtime but you wonder if you'll wake up to a country with a new president if you go to sleep now 🤔 and then when people ask you 'where were you when #JacobZuma was recalled?' your answer would be 'asleep' 🇿🇦 😫 #NECMeeting #Stress pic.twitter.com/BmaBAFFLlL — biancha mentoor (@B_anka) February 12, 2018

If he resign we dont want anyone to be president we jus want to be single till December we been through a lot. #NECMeeting — Ashley (@Ashie_kid) February 12, 2018

Expecting something like: "we have arrived to a decision not to take the decision today" #NECMeeting bekunini ngoko pic.twitter.com/PGLqVV3KUf — Lutho Notile (@toto_notile) February 12, 2018

#Zexit #NECMeeting

Zuma is really exhausting Ramaphosa, look how much weight he’s lost in just 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/7eGfozSi38 — I’m a River🙄🙄 (@motaut) February 12, 2018

#ZumaIsGoneParty#NECMeeting



We can all did it😅😅😅😅



South African why can't we did it. pic.twitter.com/w3TanttFlQ — Cde Leps (@Mr_Leps) February 12, 2018