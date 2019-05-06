Nehawu said it had resolved the dispute between its members and the IEC following 'marathon negotiations'. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said on Monday it had resolved the dispute between its members and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following 'marathon negotiations'. IEC workers had threatened to strike on May 8, the day set aside for the country's general election.

"The national union has managed to push the employer to commit to the agreement that was reached at the Electoral Commission National Bargaining Forum (ECNBF) which directed the employer to implement the new organogram by 1 September 2019," said Nehawu in an emailed statement.

The parties had also agreed to relook at the recommendations of the "tools of trade" that were presented to the IEC by the tools of trade task team in July 2018, it said.

"Nehawu also raised sharply the victimisation of its members at IEC and as such parties have agreed on a process to address cases of members who have been victimised by management.

"In implementing the resolutions reached by parties a committee of three-a-side has been established to ensure that implementation takes place. As Nehawu we remain committed in ensuring that we gallantly fight for better wages and improved working conditions for our members.

"In this regard, we call on the IEC to ensure that they immediately look into the issue of staff morale which is at an all-time low as a result of the issues that members have been raising," said the union.

It called on the IEC to prioritise its workers by raising salaries and ensuring they were equipped with the tools needed to perform their duties.

African News Agency (ANA)