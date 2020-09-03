Nehawu slams govt for ’needless deaths of more than 240 health workers’ in Covid battle

Nehawu says one of the results of the government's failure to provide frontline workers with PPEs during the Covid-19 battle has resulted in deaths that could have been prevented. Durban: The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says one of the results of the government's failure to provide front-line workers with personal protective equipment (PPEs) during the Covid-19 battle has resulted in deaths that could have been prevented. This is contained in the memorandum the union handed to the Presidency, National Assembly and nine premiers across the country on Thursday which shows 240 health workers have died so far. Dubbed the day of action, the union wants the government to provide protective gear to health workers and probe rampant looting of Covid-19 funds by unscrupulous business people in collusion with state procurement workers. "We are demonstrating at a time when we are still mourning the needless deaths of more than 240 health-care workers with 169 Nehawu members which account for 83% of the total number across the country and over 14 000 South Africans succumbed to Covid-19.

“There is no justification whatsoever for government’s failure to comply with the occupational health and safety legislation and regulations that seeks to protect workers, especially those in the front line of combatting the pandemic.

"Our members and workers in general are subjected to savage attacks through an increasing rate of exploitation. Most critical is this frontal attack on cornerstone workers gains namely, collective bargaining and the right to strike accompanied by downward variation of their working conditions by both the state and the private sector," part of the memorandum reads.

In Pretoria, the Presidency sent newly appointed acting director-general in the Presidency Lusanda Mxenge and deputy health minister Joe Phaahla to receive the memorandum.

After receiving the memo of Nehawu KZN, which was led by the union's deputy president Michael Shingange in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, Premier Sihle Zikalala promised the members that the allegations of corruption they have raised will be probed and those fingered penalised.

He further assured them that they would never turn their back on the working class as it is the one that elected them to office.

“We would also like to assure you that we will never betray workers as they form a large part of the country's working-class which gave power to the current government. This government was mainly voted for by the working class. Therefore we can assure you that we will remain loyal to the working class,” Zikalala said.

The union, which has 277 000 members, gave the government five days to "positively" respond to their demands and if it fails, its members will embark on a full-blown strike from September 10.

It further warned that Covid-19 must not be used as an excuse to reverse the hard-fought gains of the workers and infected workers must return to work only on the following conditions: they have completed the mandatory 10 days of self-isolation. | Political Bureau