Johannesburg - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said on Tuesday that it was still consulting its members about the latest wage offer tabled by the South African Revenue Services (Sars). Khaya Xaba, Nehawu national spokesperson, said in a telephonic interview that the union's officials were having a meeting with members to inform them of the Sarswage offer and to obtain a mandate from them.

"We are meeting our members today to get a mandate whether to accept or decline the Sars offer. We will know later today if. As we speak, our members are not back at work at Sars," Xaba said.

This after the Public Servants Association (PSA), the majority union at Sars, on Monday reached an eight percent wage agreement following lengthy and after-hour negotiations, picketing and demonstrations by employees.

Last week, at least 9,000 workers at Sars embarked on a legal strike, demanding 11.4 percent salary increases while Sars was only prepared to pay seven percent. The strike crippled Sars services as the revenue collector had to close down 33 of its 53 branches across the country.

Ivan Fredericks, PSA general manager, said that the wage agreement will see Sars employees receiving a salary increase of eight percent, effective from 1 April 2019. PSA members have since gone back to their stations at their workplaces.

"This is more than the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) and is a victory for Sars employees," Fredericks said.

"The PSA, with the support of its members, finally negotiated an agreement that will see employees receiving wages based on a higher-than-projected CPI, as they will receive an increase in year two and three based on the projected CPI plus two percent."

The multi-term agreement also includes an increase in the long-service award amount and the introduction of eight days prenatal and vaccination leave.

