Nehawu to withdraw R2 million lawsuit after ANC's Bheki Mtolo issues apology

The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has decided to withdraw its R2 million lawsuit against the ANC and its KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, following an order for Mtolo to issue an apology. In July, during an ANC event, Mtolo criticised Nehawu, attributing inefficiencies in public sector facilities—such as long queues at Home Affairs, inadequate service delivery at the Health Department, and substandard care at the Sassa — to alleged negligence by Nehawu workers.

Mtolo's remarks suggested that these issues stemmed from Nehawu employees not performing their duties effectively. At a media briefing on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced that Mtolo would issue an unconditional apology to Nehawu and formally retract his statements in writing. Mbalula characterised Mtolo's comments as "misplaced" and "excessive," noting that the manner in which they were expressed exacerbated tensions.