Dr Neil Aggett died in 1982 while in police custody at John Vorster Square police station. Picture: Wesley Fester/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - While the inquest into the death of medical doctor and anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett is under way in the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) have vowed to ensure that his family receives justice. The unions said they would join forces and picket outside the court: “The peaceful demonstrations are in pursuit of demanding the prosecution of those responsible for his death.”

Aggett died in 1982 while in police custody at John Vorster Square police station. At the time, he had been detained for 70 days, and had initially complained of being tortured by members of the security branch.

Despite his complaint, a previous inquiry ruled that the cause of his death was suicide.

Last week, the legal team representing Aggett’s family said they were angered by the fact that the files of the police officers implicated in his death were nowhere to be found.