Johannesburg - As the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist and trade unionist Dr Neil Aggett started on Monday, the legal team representing his family has been angered by the fact that the files of the police officers implicated in his death are nowhere to be found.
Aggett died in 1982 while in police custody at John Vorster Square police station. At the time, he had been detained for 70 days and had initially complained of being tortured by members of the security branch. Despite his complaint, a previous inquiry ruled that the cause of his death was suicide.
But his family have relentlessly pursued the case and have since made numerous pleas for it to be reviewed.
Judge Motsamai Makume of the South Gauteng High Court began the inquest proceedings Monday, with the focus being on 24 former apartheid officers.
Efforts to track down some of the policemen central in the operations at John Vorster Square have proven unsuccessful while other former police have died.