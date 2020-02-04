Johannesburg - Former anti-apartheid activist and academic Professor Firoz Cachalia has recounted how many activists battled to identify fellow comrades despite gruelling torture at the hands of apartheid security police, as they could also be tortured, jailed or killed.
Cachalia was on Tuesday taking the stand at the inquest inquiry into the 182 death of anti-apartheid activist and trade unionist Dr Neil Aggett, who was found hanging in his cell at the notorious John Vorster Square after being severely tortured.
Cachalia is joining a list of prominent witnesses who were also subjected to violence during their interrogation and who were also detained around the same time as Aggett.
He said despite the brutality of the security branch police, activist did not want to be responsible for the deaths of their comrades by outing them.
“That is very stressful because you don’t want to be responsible for anyone else’s detention,” he said.