Johannesburg - ANC stalwart and former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan has detailed how she almost committed suicide as she was repeatedly assaulted and tormented with impunity by members of the apartheid security police branch while in detention in 1982.
Hogan was giving testimony on Wednesday at the inquest into the death of fellow former anti-apartheid activist and unionist, Dr Neil Aggett. The inquest is under way at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg.
Aggett was found hanging in his cell at the John Vorster Square Police Station (now known as Johannesburg Central Police Station) and foul play was ruled out in his death, as the previous inquest had concluded that the cause of his death was suicide, despite his complaints that he had been tortured by police before he died.
Aggett’s arrest and subsequent 70-day detention came after his name was found by the police on a document Hogan had compiled, dubbed “Close Comrades”.
Hogan recounted her grim experience and told Judge Motsamai Makume how police officers who tormented her at the same police station where Aggett was detained, were acquitted even though she laid criminal charges against them and there was compelling evidence to back up the charges.