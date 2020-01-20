Johannesburg - The credibility of the apartheid justice system has come under sharp focus at the beginning of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist and trade unionist Dr Neil Aggett, which kicked off at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.
Despite revelations that Aggett, a medical doctor by profession, was tortured by apartheid police before he died in custody in 1982 at the John Vorster police station, an inquest into his death found no foul play.
His body was found hanging in his cell, but the Truth and Reconciliation Commission refused to give the police amnesty for his death, which opened doors for his family to request the reopening of the inquest.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Jabulani Mlotshwa said the prosecuting body would use the proceedings to demonstrate allegations that Aggett had hanged himself lacked credibility.
Mlosthwa said the evidence that the State would present during the inquest would focus on the horrifying practices of torture in detention during apartheid SA.