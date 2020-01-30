Johannesburg - Former anti-apartheid activist Rev. Frank Chikane has detailed how apartheid security police tortured and subjected him to horrid conditions while he was in custody in the early 1980s.
Chikane was giving testimony at the inquest into the death of fellow former anti-apartheid activist and trade unionist, Dr Neil Aggett, who was found hanging in his cell at the John Vorster Square Police Station (now known as the JHB Central Police Station) in 1982.
The inquest is being held at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
A previous inquest which was conducted shortly after his death found no foul play was and ruled that he died by suicide despite his complaints that he was tortured by police before he died.
Chikane, who was also in detention when Aggett died, said the apartheid security police branch used harsh methods of torturing to get information out of detainees at John Vorster, to the point that some died in custody.