Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma said as the head of the Zuma clan he felt his uncle would not win the case as its outcome was predetermined.
Simphiwe Zuma is the inkosi of the Nxamalala clan in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
“You cannot continue with such a case if it is clear that there are people who are hellbent on destroying Msholozi (Zuma),” said Simphiwe Zuma.
Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esther Steyn, dismissed Zuma and his co-accused French arms company Thales SA’s applications with costs.