Former president Jacob Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution was on Friday dismissed with costs by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. File picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Pietermaritzburg - Former president Jacob Zuma’s nephew says his uncle should appeal the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling against his application for a permanent stay of prosecution of his arms deal corruption charges. Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma said as the head of the Zuma clan he felt his uncle would not win the case as its outcome was predetermined.

Simphiwe Zuma is the inkosi of the Nxamalala clan in Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

“You cannot continue with such a case if it is clear that there are people who are hellbent on destroying Msholozi (Zuma),” said Simphiwe Zuma.

Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esther Steyn, dismissed Zuma and his co-accused French arms company Thales SA’s applications with costs.