Nersa opens way for oral representations on breaking Eskom into three units

Durban – The process to officially break down Eskom into different units as previously announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa is going ahead. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has now opened the platform for oral representation regarding the formation of the National Transmission Company, a state-owned company (SoC).

In its call for submissions, Nersa said members of the public and stakeholders who wish to attend or to present their views at the hearing must submit their request by 4.40pm on April 3. In 2019, Ramaphosa announced before Parliament and to the nation that his administration had resolved that Eskom would be split into three units – generation, transmission and distribution. Now the process to get the transmission unit off the ground has started, with Nersa posting the call for oral submissions using its several platforms, including its website.

“Nersa invites members of the public and stakeholders to attend and/or to make oral representations at the public hearing to consider the following applications: “Applicant’s Name Description National Transmission Company (SOC) Ltd Application for a transmission licence Application for an electricity trading licence Application for an electricity import and export licence. “The licence applications are available on the Nersa website at http://www.nersa.org.za under ‘Notices>Public Hearings’.