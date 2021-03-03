New baby delays Anoj Singh’s date with Zondo Commission

Former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh will not be appearing before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday after his wife had an emergency Caesarean. Singh was due to appear before the commission after former Eskom and Transnet chief executive Brian Molefe concluded his evidence relating to the power utility. However, Singh’s advocate, Anneline van den Heever, told the commission her client’s application to chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo explained why he could not testify on Wednesday as his wife had seen a specialist. Van den Heever said Mrs. Singh had an emergency caesarean and ordered to stay in bed for 10 days and that this period will only end next Tuesday. She said evidence leader Pule Seleka accepted the contents of Singh’s application.

”We will be here next week,” Van den Heever assured Justice Zondo.

Zondo said the situation justified that he excuse Singh.

However, Singh will appear before the commission next week to give evidence related to Transnet.

In January, Singh angered Zondo when he failed to appear before the commission as he was not in a position to proceed with his testimony.

At the time, Van den Heever said it was impossible for Singh to file his affidavit due to a number of reasons, including changing his legal team and waiting for the witnesses who have implicated him to conclude their testimony.

Singh’s legal team complained that he had not been presented with the reference file he needs to prepare his evidence and a transcript of his testimony at the Eskom parliamentary inquiry in January 2018.

Political Bureau