Johannesburg - The government is clamping down on tender fraud and corruption worth billions of rand by introducing a law that will regulate tenders. Director-general in the National Treasury Dondo Mogajane told MPs on Thursday the Public Procurement Bill was now before Cabinet.

He said once the Cabinet had gone through it, it would be released for public comment.

This was one of the measures that the government was employing to deal with tender fraud, Mogajane said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that the Special Investigation Unit wanted to recoup R14.7billion in stolen public funds.

The SIU Special Tribunal has been tasked by Ramaphosa to recover the R14.7bn. Judge Gidfonial Mlindelwa Makhanya heads the special tribunal.

Acting chief procurement officer in the National Treasury Willie Mathebula said the Public Procurement Bill was necessary legislation to deal with a fragmented system of procurement.

He said this was an overarching bill that would regulate tenders across the state. Evidence led in the commissions of inquiry had shown there was a lot of corruption in procurement, he said.

Mathebula pointed out that the new bill would strengthen governance.

