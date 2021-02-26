New bosses for Prasa, Sapo

Cape Town - The Cabinet has appointed new bosses for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the South African Post Office (Sapo) after the two positions had been vacant for a while.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Friday Zolani Kgotsietsile Matthews will be the new Prasa CEO and Nomkhitha Mona has been appointed South African Post Office (Sapo) CEO.

Sapo has been without a permanent CEO since Mark Barnes left a few years ago.

Prasa has been mired in controversy with damning evidence led at the Zondo commission, where allegations of corruption have swirled in the past few months.

This week, new allegations on its trains was also heard in the commission.