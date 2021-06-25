New Covid-19 cases in Gauteng shoot up by 11 777

Cape Town – A total of 18 762 new Covid-19 cases were identified in South Africa on Friday evening, compared to 16 078 yesterday and 17 493 on Wednesday. This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 895 905, which represents a 25.5 % positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement.

Gauteng (11 777 cases, increasing from 9 521 yesterday) accounts for the majority of new cases (63%), followed by the Western Cape (9%). A further 215 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities to 59 621. A total of 12 842 761 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

An increase of 606 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. Data supplied by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it will not be pressured into approving Covid-19 vaccines that do not meet the regulatory requirements and are inappropriate for use in SA. Chief executive Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela made their stance known during a webinar about the evaluations of vaccines.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 73,709 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 18,762 new cases, which represents a 25.5% positivity rate. A further 215 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 59,621 to date. Read more: https://t.co/TBAv7p2mS8 pic.twitter.com/YOpRzxfTE7 — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 25, 2021 In a memorandum handed over during its march to the Sahpra offices on Friday, which was accepted by Semete-Makokotlela, the EFF is demanding the approval and authorisation of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese Sinovac-manufactured Coronavac vaccine within seven days.

Only half of over-60s have registered for a Covid-19 vaccination, says the man in charge of the nationwide vaccine rollout. Dr Nicholas Crisp said officials had been surprised to find that registrations on the electronic vaccination system were “by far” highest in rural areas. “It is dramatically best in Limpopo, where 75% of the 60-plus population has registered,” Crisp told a media briefing led by acting health minister Mmalokolo Kubayi-Ngubane.