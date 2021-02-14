New Covid-19 deaths down as SA inches closer to 1.5 million positive cases

Cape Town - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is inching closer to the 1.5 million mark despite new infections steadily declining in recent weeks. On Sunday, the country recorded 1 744 new cases and a further 78 Covid-19 related deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed. These statistics paint a markedly different picture from the previous month when daily infections rose above the 5 000 mark, especially as the new school year officially kicks off this week. Case data The total number of Covid-19 cases in SA since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1 491 807.

Only 55 587 of these are currently active cases, according to the minister’s daily report.

Covid-19 case data by province for 14 February 2021 supplied by the national Department of Health.

KwaZulu-Natal, which has 18 802 active cases, is currently the hardest hit province in the country. However, Gauteng still accounts for the highest number of cumulative cases per province with 398 506 cases since the virus was first detected in South Africa.

Testing

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 697 066 with 24 470 new tests recorded over the past 24 hours, Mkhize said.

Covid-19 testing data for 14 February 2021 supplied by the national Department of Health.

Deaths and recoveries

Cumulatively, the number of people who have recovered stands at 1 388 321, representing a recovery rate of 93%.

Of the deaths reported on Sunday, 37 were from Gauteng, 15 from the Western Cape, 10 from Free State, 9 from Mpumalanga, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from the Eastern Cape.

The cumulative death toll in the country now stands at 47 899.

Covid-19 provincial deaths and recoveries data for 14 February 2021 supplied by the national Department of Health.

Meanwhile, South Africa will this week take delivery of 80 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will finally see the country’s vaccine rollout plan grind into action.

IOL