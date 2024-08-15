New deadline announced for Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court amid delays

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, has taken action on the delayed construction of the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court near Pretoria, setting a six-month deadline for completion. After conducting the Siyahlola programme, which aims to unblock Department of Public Works and Infrastructure projects, Zikalala vowed that construction of the court would be completed by February next year.

The project began in 2019, but various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of several professionals midway through construction, caused significant delays. As a result, much of the work was taken over by the department's own professionals. Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala conducting a site visit. Photo: DPWI “Through Operation Siyahlola, we inspect departmental projects, focusing on those that are delayed. We intervene and fast-track the implementation of these projects. We also ensure that new projects are rolled out, providing vital infrastructure for communities. Additionally, we aim to build the department's capacity to undertake the work itself,” Zikalala said. He noted that the Siyahlola programme uncovered several challenges, including the need to involve local community leaders in the projects and to improve transparency regarding business and employment opportunities for local communities.