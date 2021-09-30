New director-general at the Department of Higher Education after former head axed

Cape Town – Cabinet has appointed the new director-general of the Department of Higher Education weeks after former DG Gwebinkudla Qonde was suspended from the department. The cabinet confirmed on Thursday that Dr Nkosinathi Sishi is the new DG of Higher Education.

Qonde and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande were later embroiled in a legal battle after the former challenged his suspension from the department. But he lost the case in the Labour Court in Joburg. Nzimande, when he suspended Qonde two months ago, said this was based on the disclaimer of the Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.

Nzimande said he also welcomed the finding of the court that ruled in his favour. Qonde had argued that his suspension by the minister was unlawful. Qonde had been in the department for more than a decade and was part of it when it was formally separated from basic education to form two different departments of education.

This had followed a resolution of the ANC in Polokwane in 2007 that education must be split into two. When the new administration took over in 2009 higher education and basic education became standalone departments with two ministers. Nzimande had insisted that he had done nothing when Qonde was suspended a few weeks ago.