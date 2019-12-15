Johannesburg - Following his re-election uncontested, EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed claims that he was ruling the party with an iron fist.
Briefing the media on Sunday on the progress of the party’s second national assembly currently underway in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, Malema said his dominance within the party was due to hard work and not dictatorship.
Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu were the only officials among the previous top six who retained their positions at the conference.
“If you are going to engage in elitist politics of tweeting, those of us who are on the ground will just look at you and say ‘look at this clown’. We know what is going to happen. We are on the ground. We are not scared of the ground,” Malema said.
Malema accused the media of being used by his detractors to ensure his downfall, which he said would not succeed.