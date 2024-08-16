New Joburg mayor Dada Morero declares city under construction

Kabelo Gwamanda has returned as MMC for community development as the newly elected mayor of Johannesburg Dada Morero has vowed to deploy good people to serve. Morero was elected city mayor for the second time on Friday at the Connie Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

While delivering his speech, Morero broke into a song; “Akahlulwa lutho Jesu”. Meaning there is nothing that can defeat Jesus. He said that he should have mentioned this in September 2022 then maybe he would have retained his mayoral position for longer than 25 days. He was removed after the court decided that DA’s Mpho Phalatse had been removed from her position unlawfully.

JUST IN: Dada Morero has been elected as the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg. @IOL pic.twitter.com/jx1ewaRd2c — Kamogelo Vega (@Kamogelo_Vegaa) August 16, 2024 In his speech, Morero stressed a need to stabilise the city and return it to its former glory. He said the 2024 national and provincial elections were eye-opening for them to unite and start deserving the people.

“2024 requires us to listen to the people. Our leadership has been disruptive since 2016,” he said. He emphasised that service delivery should be their priority. “The people of Johannesburg have tasked us with basic duties of ensuring that water comes out of their taps, lights come on, waste is collected, traffic lights work, buses operate efficiently, and people live in safe communities. This is not too much to ask for,” he said.

He further announced the new MMCs and it is as follows: Community Development - Kabelo Gwamanda (Al-Jamah) Development Planning - Eunice Mgcina (ANC)

Economic Development - Nomoya Mnisi (ANC) Environment Infrastructure in Service Delivery - Jack Sekwaila (ANC) Group corporate and shared services - Loyiso Masuku (ANC)

Group Finance - Margret Arnolds (AIC) Health and Social Development - Ennie Makhafola (EFF) Human Settlement - Mlungusi Mabaso (IFP)

Public Safety - Mgcini Tshwaku (EFF) Transport - Kenny Kunene (Patriotic Alliance) He ensured the residents of Johannesburg that these people would deliver services to their communities.