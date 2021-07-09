New junior doctors to boost SA’s fight against Covid-19

Pretoria - The Department of Health has now concluded the allocation of the final batch of medical school graduates into positions, paving the way for provinces to appoint eligible candidates to commence their internships in the 2021 mid-year cycle. The allocation was concluded on Thursday, department of health national spokesperson Popo Maja said in a statement.

“The department wishes to take this opportunity to thank the National Treasury and provincial departments of health for the progressive consultation, which resulted in identifying source of funding to see the conclusion of this challenge,” Maja said. “Provincial departments of health have been notified of allocated applicants in their respective provinces and it is expected that they commence with the contractual appointments of eligible applicants who meet the necessary requirements in terms of the Public Service Act and regulation.” “The department also appreciates and thanks the medical graduates for their patience and cooperation during these trying times,” he added.

As South Africa battles the third wave of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the department of health last month announced that it had begun the allocation of the medical graduates to provinces, in batches. At the time, Maja said provinces would in turn take over the placement of eligible medical graduates into various facilities, for the junior doctors to kick off their mandatory internship and community service training programme. “The consultation process with the National Treasury and provincial health departments is ongoing to source additional funding for 155 accredited posts, to ensure that all 288 medical graduates awaiting to undergo the programme during the second semester are placed,” he said.