Parliament - South Africa will be rolling out "significant legislation" to bring the country's laws in line with the country's Constitution, Justice Minister Michael Masutha said on Wednesday.

"In this regard, the department is spearheading what is known internally as the Renaissance Project which aims to develop a new body of law to bring our legal system which is based on Roman Dutch and English Law fully in line with the values and spirit of our own Constitution," Masutha said while briefing journalists ahead of his budget vote to be debated in Parliament later in the day.

He cited the recently introduced Prevention and Combatting of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech bill as an example of the type of legislation to be established.

"These crimes have, for a long time, divided our couuntry," said Masutha.

"In the age of social media, offensive remarks and other forms of communications travel far, fast and wide and can be severely injurious to the national well-being."

African News Agency/ANA