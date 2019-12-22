President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will now have line of sight over the country’s intelligence and security forces. This comes after the Cabinet approved the re-establishment of the National Security Council.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the council would be responsible for approving the national security strategy, the country’s national intelligence priorities and national intelligence estimates.

“The council will be chaired by the president in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the armed and security forces,” he said. Council members would include Deputy President David Mabuza and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

The re-establishment of the council comes days after Ramaphosa said sabotage contributed to recent load shedding, and 10 months after he announced, in his State of the Nation Address, that it would be reconstituted.