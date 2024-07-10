Independent Online
Newly appointed Finance MMC throws millions into fixing potholes, roads in Ekurhuleni

Newly appointed MMC for Finance Jongizizwe Dlabathi pledges to deliver proper services to the residents of Ekurhuleni. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela / IOL

Published 1h ago

About R475 million has been allocated for road repairs and maintenance in Ekurhuleni Metropolitan as newly appointed MMC for Finance Jongizizwe Dlabathi pledges to deliver proper services to the residents.

Dlabathi addressed the media on the economic development within the city at Germiston’s Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday. Dlabathi was sworn in as an MMC on Tuesday.

He replaced the EFF’s provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga who was abruptly removed from the position.

According to Ekurhuleni’s Mayor Nkosiphindile Xhakaza, Dunga was fired because he did not pitch for work at times. Also, the mismanagement of the funds was an issue in the mix.

Dlabathi has told the media that his presence will be felt. He also has assured the city residents that he would deliver services to the people.

He said they had budgeted R60.07 billion for the period of 2024 and 2025.

This is an increase from R55.08 billion in the revised budget for 2023/2024.

This includes significant investments in infrastructure, social services, and community development.

Water and Sanitation, Human Settlements, Tariff Adjustment, Revenue Enhancement, and Energy infrastructure were also some of the key factors that he promised to tackle.

He said the budget was a testament to the commitment to building a responsive and agile service delivery-orientated city.

Xhathaza also expressed confidence in Dlabathi, saying that he will lead and deliver on his duties.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

