Newly elected Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo has reportedly died in car accident

Johannesburg – New City of Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo has reportedly died in a car accident on Saturday. The shocking news came hours after Matongo joined President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other City of Joburg leaders on the election campaign trail in Soweto amid the voter registration weekend.

Matongo reportedly died in a car accident and while details surrounding the accident are sketchy it appears the accident occurred mid afternoon. Matongo, 47, was sworn in as mayor following the death of Geoff Makhubo from Covid-19 related complications on July 9. A month later on August 10, Matongo elected as mayor unopposed.

At the time, 269 councillors of the City of Joburg endorsed his nomination by the ANC on August 5. Those who voted for Matongo included the Democratic Alliance – the major opposition in the council chambers. In the past, the DA led by councillor Leah Knott has nominated their own candidates. Days prior to his death, Matongo had gone on various campaign drives and various programmes such as the accelerated Service Delivery in Zandspruit ward 114 alongside MMC for Environment & Infrastructure Service, councillor Mpho Moerane and MMC for Public Safety, councillor Mally Mokoena.

By 9.30pm the mayoral office was yet to confirm Matongo’s death. The Soweto-born Matongo was the sixth democratically-elected mayor of Africa’s richest city, Joburg. Prior to his election as mayor, the son of a Zimbabwean migrant served as Joburg’s finance MMC under his predecessor, the late Makhubo.