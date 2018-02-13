Senior ANC officials brief media following a meeting of the ANC caucus in Parliament to discuss the situation around embattled head of state Jacob Zuma. Picture: Cindy Waxa/ANA

Parliament - The ANC caucus in Parliament will amend the EFF's motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile confirmed on Wednesday following the ANC caucus meeting that the motion of no confidence in Zuma would proceed tomorrow.

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu said the caucus had hoped to submit their own motion of no confidence, but it's not possible while the EFF's motion is in the system.

The EFF has refused to withdraw its motion.

Mthembu said they want to amend the motion, but not its substance, so that it reflects the ANC’s reason to remove Zuma which will be based on the ANC elective conference resolution.

The party said it would not go ahead with its urgent court application to force Mbete to move the motion

because it was in discussions with ANC.

Mashatile said the ANC caucus in Parliament was told of the ANC decision to recall Zuma and that on Wednesday is the final chance for the president to hand in his resignation letter to Parliament Speaker Baleka Mbete.

Mashatile said the party could not wait any longer than Wednesday.

"After today, Zuma can respond whenever he does, but we can no longer wait. Parliamentary processes must happen," said Mashatile.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has granted the EFF's request to move the motion of no confidence in President Zuma to Thursday at 2 pm.forward,

According to the ANC, the State of the Nation Address could take place on Friday, February 16, the debate on the SONA on Monday, February 19 and the Budget Speech will go ahead as planned on February 21.



The party's chief whip Jackson Mthembu added that the ANC hoped to elect party leader Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the country on Thursday, after the no confidence vote, or on Friday.

#Mthembu We will be approaching other parties in Parliament, including those who put the motion forward. It's likely, depending on the availability of Chief Justice, we can probably elect a new President. #CaucusBriefing — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) February 14, 2018

African News Agency and Political Bureau